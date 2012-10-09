BRIEF-gategroup successfully raised CHF 300 mln by issuing 5-yr senior bond
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
LONDON Oct 9 Shares in EADS rose sharply and those in BAE Systems fell on Tuesday, with three traders attributing the move to a report by German news agency DPA that merger talks between the two companies had collapsed.
The DPA report cited sources close to the negotiations.
A source close to EADS told Reuters that the DPA report was wrong.
EADS shares rose as high as 26.85 euros a share before ceding most of their gains to trade up 0.2 percent on the day at 26.30 euros by 1143 GMT. Shares in BAE, meanwhile, were down 1 percent at 323.1 pence, off their earlier low of 320.9 pence.
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world No. 1 stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit on U.S. and China sales, but its shares came off all-time highs on worries its rapid growth may have peaked.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.