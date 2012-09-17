* Hedge fund managers bet on EADS stock recovery after slump
* "Buy the predator, sell the prey" say some arb traders
* Option volumes signal more positive mood on EADS
* Political, regulatory headaches cloud trade views
By Blaise Robinson and Simon Jessop
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 17 Bets that a proposed
EADS-BAE Systems merger will struggle to be completed or even
fail are on the rise, signalling a possible recovery in the
recently-hammered shares of EADS, the Airbus parent.
The deal - to create a European aerospace-defence giant with
sales of more than 70 billion euros - faces political and
regulatory hurdles. There are also shareholder concerns over the
structure of the deal.
Hedge fund, merger arbitrage and options market positioning,
along with short-selling data and technical charts all point to
a bounce for EADS given the scale of the sell-off by
institutional investors when tie-up talks were announced.
EADS stock has fallen by almost 14 percent since
Wednesday when details of the talks surfaced, while BAE shares
are up around 6 percent. EADS was up 1.9 percent on Monday and
its UK target down 0.12 percent.
The slide in EADS shares, which wiped out most of its
year-to-date gain, has in turn prompted some to bet on a rebound
in EADS versus BAE, at least in the short term.
"From a classic merger arbitrage perspective, these stocks
are already trading right at the 60-40 (suggested all-share)
split," David Noble, Louis Capital Markets event sales trader,
said, referring to the expected market capitalisation of the
merged entity. "That's ridiculous at this stage of the game."
"Everyone has cut their numbers on EADS, but if there is no
deal, or if there's speculation of no deal, you're going to see
a pick-up in EADS shares," London-based Noble added.
The scale of the fall in EADS also took it into chart
territory that suggests the shares may recover.
The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is one of
several widely-used momentum indicators that have moved into
"oversold" territory. It sank to 23.8, its lowest in more than a
year. Thirty and below is considered "oversold".
The stock's next target should be 26.6 euros -- the lower
band of a gap in the chart opened last Thursday. Above that, the
next major resistance is at 27.8 euros -- the higher band of the
gap and the 200-day moving average of the share price.
ALTERNATIVE ARBITRAGE APPROCHES
Positioning since the EADS selloff among merger arbitrage
traders sceptical of a deal also points to potential EADS
outperformance.
"We should have a lot of political noise in the coming days,
weeks and months ... we believe there's at least a 50 percent
chance the deal will not go through," a Paris-based risk
arbitrage trader said.
Instead of the classic merger arbitrage strategy of "buying
the prey, selling the predator", a number of traders recommended
the reverse, called a Chinese spread in M&A jargon, in which an
investor buys shares in "predator" EADS and sells stock in
"prey" BAE Systems.
That so-called "pairs trade" is a market-neutral strategy
that bets on the gap between the performance of the two assets
regardless of the overall market direction.
One hedge fund manager who had taken the bet said they hoped
to make a 4 percent return if the deal went through and up to 10
percent if it failed.
Options market data also backed up the more optimistic punt
on EADS, although traders said volumes were light.
Data from derivatives market operator Eurex showed the
put-to-call ratio on EADS options for December at 0.88,
signalling more bets the shares would rise than fall were being
laid.
However, while taking a long position on EADS stock seems
logical at this point, going short on BAE Systems may be more
risky, a Switzerland-based merger arbitrage analyst warned.
"BAE trades at a very low multiple and you don't know if
there could be a third party interloper making a bid for BAE."
'TEXAS APPROACH'
BAE trades at 8.3 times expected earnings for 2012, compared
with 12.9 times for EADS, 15.1 times for Boeing, 9.4
times for U.S. defence firm Northrop Grumman and 9.3
times for its peer General Dynamics.
For those wary of going short on BAE, Louis Capital Markets'
Noble suggested the so-called "Texas approach", a merger
arbitrage strategy where both shares are bought.
"That way you're exposed to a potential rally in EADS if the
bid fails, and you're also exposed to BAE if there's a
counterbid, while being hedged both ways," he said - a trade
that stock lending data appears to support.
Data from Astec Analytics, a unit of SunGard, showed less
than 1 percent of available BAE stock is out on loan, suggesting
little expectation the price will fall, while data shows a
pick-up in lending of EADS shares, but not enough to signal
rising short interest in the stock.
"If anything, there are more people thinking that EADS'
share price will suffer than BAE, although it's not a clear
signal," said David Lewis, analyst at Astec.
The apparent rise in demand to borrow EADS shares is a false
signal, warned Derek Hammond, head of institutional equity sales
at Societe Generale, in London.
"Most of the current short interest is coming from the major
prime brokers in anticipation of end-client demand which thus
far has manifestly failed to materialise."
For some, however, the prospect of political interference
from a range of interested parties was too great to risk a bet
of any stripe just yet.
"We believe this situation is complex on a political point
of view and makes it very difficult to analyse potential
outcomes/timetable," said Amit Shabi, partner at Paris-based
Bernheim, Dreyfus & Co, which runs merger arbitrage hedge funds.