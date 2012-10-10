WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. unit of Britain's
BAE Systems Plc on Wednesday said it will continue to
pursue future merger and acquisition opportunities after the
collapse of the company's merger talks with Europe's EADS
.
Brian Roehrkasse, spokesman for BAE's U.S. unit, said the
company had a "clearly defined and understood strategy to which
it remains committed," and was well-positioned for a projected
decline in U.S. military spending.
"We will continue to pursue growth opportunities in cyber,
intelligence, security, electronics and international
businesses," Roehrkasse said in an emailed message to Reuters
when asked about the company's interest in future acquisitions.
Roehrkasse also noted that the proposed merger with EADS
would have been modest in size in the United States, where EADS
has a relatively small footprint.