* EADS-BAE deal needs approval by U.S. security panel
* Boeing tried to block EADS tanker bid on WTO grounds
* Security panel has not blocked deals over WTO matters
By Tim Hepher
Sept 24 A huge transatlantic clash over trade
subsidies could sour efforts to get a $45 billion merger of
Europe's EADS and BAE Systems Plc approved in
the United States, former U.S. officials said.
After seven years at the World Trade Organization, the
subsidy dispute pitting U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co
against EADS unit Airbus, is edging towards the possible
imposition of sanctions just as Britain's BAE Systems prepares
to seek crucial U.S. support for the merger.
With a big local U.S. presence, BAE must prove that U.S.
national security interests would be protected if it ties up
with EADS, which is controlled by two nations - France and
Germany - whose relations with Washington are less cosy than
Britain's.
All eyes are on rivals such as Boeing and other U.S.-based
suppliers to see if they try to water down the deal to create
the world's largest defence company, based in Europe.
Boeing tried without success to inject dissatisfaction with
European aid to Airbus into a bitter contest with EADS for a $35
billion contract to build U.S. aerial tankers. The contract
finally went to Boeing last year.
The EADS-BAE merger faces a different review from the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a
group drawn from agencies across government, but the process
could revive attention on the WTO case.
"The dynamic of the WTO case is relevant to the EADS-BAE
situation in that Europe has failed in the U.S. view to comply
with WTO rulings," said a U.S. source familiar both with the WTO
case and federal government approval procedures.
"If the WTO case were about hormones or gambling it would
not be relevant. But it is about aircraft subsidies that can be
leveraged to do economic harm to U.S. interests and could be
leveraged further into the defence markets."
The WTO dispute, which already runs to thousands of pages
and is estimated to have cost well over $100 million, flared up
on Monday after the U.S. said it had complied with the WTO and
declared itself clean of subsidies to Boeing.
The EU says it has obeyed WTO rulings by eliminating the
harmful effect of government loans to Airbus, but Washington
disagrees and is threatening up to $10 billion in sanctions. The
EU said it would study the latest U.S. compliance annnouncement.
A senior Boeing executive said last week the EADS-BAE deal
raised both national security and industrial questions, and
should be reviewed carefully. The company has yet to say how it
intends to respond.
BROAD REVIEW
CFIUS (pronounced "siffius") was set up by President Gerald
Ford in 1975 to consider the security implications of foreign
acquitions of sensitive U.S. companies, or "such other factors"
as the president or panel see fit.
"It is a very rigorous and broad review," said a former U.S.
official with knowledge of the oversight procedures.
Aerospace analysts say critics of the move could once again
be tempted to use the WTO as a lever by stressing the overlap
between military and civil technology. But while that could
create a certain amount of political noise, getting the panel
to dive into the WTO case alongside its core national security
mission may not be easy.
Trade specialists say the panel has not rejected investment
into the United States on WTO-related grounds.
"I am sure that there would be legitimate security issues to
be examined, but it is hard to see how subsidization of
commercial aircraft could be dragged into a national
security-focused merger review," said John Magnus, president at
TradeWins LLC, an international trade consultancy based in
Washington, DC.
"If they did conclude that a combination of EADS and BAE was
threatening on national security grounds, I am confident it
would be based on military operations and not on subsidies that
Airbus received."
Unlike Canada, which vets investments to ensure they provide
a net benefit to the economy, the United States has separated
the screening of deals on competition and security grounds.
Two defense industry executives said the Obama
administration would have to carefully weigh the possible
security risks against the probable backlash from Britain,
Germany and France if Washington tried to block the deal.
"The political ramifications would be huge," said one, who
was not authorized to speak on the record.
Foreign interest groups argue CFIUS has already taken a
tougher stand on takeovers, especially in the cyber field, and
are likely to campaign against any decision to widen its role.
Also, one of the industry executives said the number of cases
that were blocked by CFIUS was historically quite small.
"Foreign investment is a big source of U.S. economic growth
employing 5 million Americans, so it is critically important the
committee does remain focused on national security," said Nancy
McLernon, head of the Organization for International Investment,
a Washington-based lobby group for the units of non-U.S. firms.
"You need to stop there or the U.S. economy overall can be a
victim to shenanigans by competitors."
Boeing and Airbus declined to comment on the review process.