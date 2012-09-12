WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney on Wednesday said his company was not threatened by advanced discussions between Europe's EADS , the parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems Plc about a merger.

He said the proposed merger reflected the start of a global consolidation in the defense industry spurred by declining military spending in the United States and Europe, and was likely aimed at giving EADS greater access to the U.S. defense market.

Boeing beat EADS last year to win a huge order to build 179 refueling planes for the U.S. Air Force, a deal EADS had hoped would help it expand its footprint in the United States.