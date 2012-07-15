FRANKFURT, July 14 The chief executive of Airbus said U.S. rival Boeing has slashed the prices of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in a bid to grab market share from Airbus A320neo, a German newspaper reported on Sunday.

"Boeing is desperately trying now to boost the market share of B737 Max. They are very aggressive when it comes to pricing," Fabrice Bregier said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

For the full year, Boeing will likely announce a higher level of new orders for the whole group than Airbus, he added.

Asked how EADS would protect itself in case of a euro zone break up, he said: "Our parent EADS is examining right now whether we should set up our own bank. With its 10 billion euros ($12.24 billion), EADS has a strong cash position and is doing everything in order to preserve this cash." ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Stephen Powell)