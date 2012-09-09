FRANKFURT, Sept 9 European aerospace and defence group EADS is on the cusp of a deeper management shake-up at its defence unit Cassidian, Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

Earlier this month EADS appointed Bernhard Gerwert to replace Stefan Zoller as the head of Cassidian.

Now, at least half of the seven top managers at Cassidian could be replaced, FTD said, citing industry sources. Cassidian is EADS' second largest division by revenues after planemaker Airbus.

In addition, chief sales officer Rani Karmi, Bernd Wezler head of country office Germany and Spain, and Bruno Rambaud head of country office France and U.K., could also be replaced, FTD said.

Separately, Airbus reiterated it could build a factory in India if business conditions made such an investment attractive, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

"If a country like India continues strong growth and becomes more friendly to investors through less bureaucracy, this question could arise," Bregier told the magazine, adding that there are currently no concrete plans to build a factory.

Airbus also expects the favourable dollar-euro exchange rate to boost earnings, Bregier said.

"A change in the exchange rate of 10 cents against the dollar impacts our operating profit," Bregier told the magazine. "At the current exchange rate of $1.25 to the euro, this means a plus of 1 billion euros." (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)