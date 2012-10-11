PARIS Oct 11 The board of EADS renewed its confidence in Chief Executive Tom Enders a day after the collapse of merger talks with BAE Systems and encouraged him to continue his leadership of the company, an EADS spokesman said.

"The board expressed strong support for Tom Enders and his team and encouraged him to continue on his track," the spokesman said on Thursday.

Talks to create a $45 billion aerospace and defence company with BAE broke down on Wednesday amid political disagreements over the deal.