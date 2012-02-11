FRANKFURT Feb 11 EADS Chief
Executive Louis Gallois aims to make savings of 350 million
euros ($462 million) this year from unifying functions such as
personnel and procurement, he has told a German weekly.
"Across the group we now have the same procedures in human
resources, procurement, IT or finances," Gallois, who hands over
the reins to Airbus chief Tom Enders at the end of May, told
magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
"We thereby aim to save an additional 350 million euros,"
directly boosting earnings before interest and tax, he was cited
as saying on Saturday in an excerpt of an interview to be
published on Monday.
The revamped A320neo would be profitable from its first
delivery, which is slated for October 2015, he also said.
"The (A320neo's) development costs are limited so that we
will have amortized them even before the start of production."
Given EADS's recent success in winning new customers in the
United States, Gallois said that the company should seriously
consider building an aircraft plant in the U.S.
"American Airlines , previously a
Boeing-only customer, has opted for our A320neo in 2011. DirecTV
, also a Boeing-only customer, ordered satellites with
us. These orders signal a breakthrough in the U.S. market," the
CEO was cited as saying.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Patrick Graham)