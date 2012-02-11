FRANKFURT Feb 11 EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois aims to make savings of 350 million euros ($462 million) this year from unifying functions such as personnel and procurement, he has told a German weekly.

"Across the group we now have the same procedures in human resources, procurement, IT or finances," Gallois, who hands over the reins to Airbus chief Tom Enders at the end of May, told magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

"We thereby aim to save an additional 350 million euros," directly boosting earnings before interest and tax, he was cited as saying on Saturday in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Monday.

The revamped A320neo would be profitable from its first delivery, which is slated for October 2015, he also said.

"The (A320neo's) development costs are limited so that we will have amortized them even before the start of production."

Given EADS's recent success in winning new customers in the United States, Gallois said that the company should seriously consider building an aircraft plant in the U.S.

"American Airlines , previously a Boeing-only customer, has opted for our A320neo in 2011. DirecTV , also a Boeing-only customer, ordered satellites with us. These orders signal a breakthrough in the U.S. market," the CEO was cited as saying.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Patrick Graham)