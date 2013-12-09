PARIS Dec 9 European aerospace company EADS
plans to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs and sell its
Parisian headquarters as part of a restructuring programme it
will detail later on Monday, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
Two industry sources told Reuters last month that the
restructuring would cost thousands of jobs but fewer than the
8,000 reported by German news agency DPA.
The potential 6,000 job cuts represents around 5 percent of
the group's total headcount.
Le Figaro wrote that EADS did not foresee any layoffs, as
the job cuts would be met through voluntary redundancies and
transfers, while employees nearing retirement or the end of
their temporary contracts would not be replaced.
The company's offices in the Paris region will be
reorganised, while the headquarters of its defence unit
Cassidian in the German city of Unterschleissheim, north of
Munich, would be closed and transferred further south, to
Ottobrunn, the newspaper said.
The Parisian headquarters are valued around 100 million
euros ($136.84 million), the paper said.
The newspaper cited analysts as saying the reorganisation
would enable EADS to save 300 to 500 million euros between 2014
and 2016. German daily Handelsblatt had reported that EADS
expected savings of 690 million euros.
EADS was not immediately available to comment.
