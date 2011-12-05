FRANKFURT Dec 5 The outgoing chairman of
European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA proposed instituting a
cap on voting rights, effectively a poison pill to protect the
company from hostile bidders and preserve state influence.
"That would be a good defence mechanism," EADS Chairman
Bodo Uebber said in an interview with German business daily
Handelsblatt, declining to quantify where the voting cap might
be.
"It would be conceived of as a safety net, in case the
anchor shareholders further reduce their stake," said the
executive, who is also the finance chief of EADS stakeholder
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).
One of the founders of EADS, Daimler plans to sell a 7.5
percent equity interest in the company to German state
development bank KfW [KFW.UL] next year.
The deal will preserve a delicate Franco-German balance of
power, leaving Daimler with 7.5 percent of EADS, plus voting
rights for a further 7.5 percent held by a consortium of
financial investors.
Lagardere (LAGA.PA) and the French state own another 22.5
percent. [ID:nL5E7MA0RU]
