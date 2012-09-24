PARIS, Sept 24 European aerospace group EADS
on Monday described merger talks with BAE Systems
as productive and said it was currently on track to
meet an Oct. 10 deadline for providing further details on plans
to forge the world's largest arms firm.
"Discussions regarding our possible combination are
proceeding productively," an EADS spokesman said.
"It is our intention and current expectation that we will be
able to provide further clarity by Oct 10."
There has been increasing speculation that the companies may
seek an extension of the deadline imposed by Britain's Takeover
Panel because of political wrangling over the deal.