PARIS, Sept 24 European aerospace group EADS on Monday described merger talks with BAE Systems as productive and said it was currently on track to meet an Oct. 10 deadline for providing further details on plans to forge the world's largest arms firm.

"Discussions regarding our possible combination are proceeding productively," an EADS spokesman said.

"It is our intention and current expectation that we will be able to provide further clarity by Oct 10."

There has been increasing speculation that the companies may seek an extension of the deadline imposed by Britain's Takeover Panel because of political wrangling over the deal.