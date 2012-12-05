FRANKFURT Dec 5 German carmaker will sell some of its shares in EADS to German state-owned development bank KfW as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.

"Daimler intends to reduce its equity interest in EADS before the end of 2012 and in this context will sell some of its EADS shares to KfW, among others," Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)