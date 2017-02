BERLIN, Sept 8 European aerospace conglomerate EADS will not take part in the French-British "Telemos" drone program, which it is competing against with its own drone "Talarion", a spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are prepared to compete with Talarion... which is five years of work ahead of any European competitor, the spokesman said when asked if EADS would join the joint project between the UK's BAE Systems and France's Dassault Aviation. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Brian Rohan)