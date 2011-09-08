* EADS dismisses speculation it keen to join rival project
* Says its drone is 5 years ahead of any European competitor
By Sabine Siebold
BERLIN, Sept 8 European aerospace group EADS
will not take part in the French-British Telemos drone
programme, which it competes against with its own drone
Talarion, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The statement dismissed speculation EADS was keen to join
the rival project after French newspaper Le Monde cited EADS
chief executive Louis Gallois as saying two countries'
participation was not enough for a drone project.
"We are prepared to compete with Talarion... which is five
years of work ahead of any European competitor," the spokesman
said when asked if EADS would join the joint project between the
UK's BAE Systems and France's Dassault Aviation.
Europe should not bring two different drone programmes to
market, the spokesman said, as buyer states already have enough
difficulties financing one project and export prospects would be
better if a single project were backed.
EADS has spent years developing the Talarion unmanned aerial
vehicle at its own expense in the hope of winning an order from
the project's instigators France, Germany and Spain.
However, Dassault and BAE Systems -- which compete to sell
conventional fighter jets -- have stepped up plans for their own
drone under a Franco-British defence pact signed last year,
provoking anger and frustration from EADS.
EADS has repeatedly warned policymakers that Europe needs to
cooperate on the next generation of military drones or it will
repeat costly divisions which led to rival combat jets competing
for the same orders.
Brian Rohan