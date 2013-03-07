Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 7 EADS will have "no taboos" in a strategic review that will consider acquisitions and new structures for subsidiaries, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday.
Enders also said the ongoing issues with Boeing Co's 787 were likely to make regulators more cautious in certifying new aircraft. EADS' Airbus unit is Boeing's chief rival.
* Cn to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA hit their lowest level in over six months on Friday as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering group's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.