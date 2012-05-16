PARIS May 16 European aerospace group EADS
is moving to adjust its currency hedging and cash
management in the face of Europe's financial crisis and now sees
"real issues" emerging in one of its host nations, Spain, its
finance chief said on Wednesday.
"Clearly the political situation in the euro crisis around
us is the biggest concern coming from the macro environment, and
this together with execution of our (aerospace) programmes are
probably the two big risks into future," Finance Director Hans
Peter Ring said when asked about the threat of a Greek exit from
the European single currency.
"Now in Spain we also see upcoming real issues," Ring told
reporters on a conference call. "This is an ongoing concern and
something where we have to adapt ourselves as a company, which
we are doing in terms of hedging and cash management."
"This is one of our big headaches today because we have seen
a lot of deterioration of counterparties, i.e. banks, over the
last two years and it has become much more difficult to deal
with such an environment."
Ring was speaking after EADS, the world's second-largest
aerospace group founded from a merger of French, German and
Spanish interests in 2000, took a first-quarter charge of 158
million euros ($201.8 million) to deal with recent Airbus A380
wing cracks.
Ring said it faced further such charges until a long-term
fix had been implemented, probably well into next year.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)