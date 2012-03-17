FRANKFURT, March 17 Eurocopter, the
world's largest maker of helicopters for civilian use, plans to
expand its production in Germany, German weekly magazine
Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing Chief Executive Lutz
Bertling.
"We are doing research for the next generation of especially
environmentally friendly helicopters in Germany. And we are also
talking to the governments of Bavaria and Germany about support
for a new civil programme," the magazine cited Bertling as
saying in an interview, without providing further details.
Bertling, who is also on the management board of Eurocopter
parent EADS, said the company was investing 100 million
euros ($132 million) in a new development centre at its German
base in Donauwoerth.
Eurocopter makes the Tiger attack helicopter, as well as the
NH90 family of military helicopters. Its civilian-use range
includes the Ecureuil, Dauphin and Super Puma families.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)