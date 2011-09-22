PARIS, Sept 22 Airbus parent EADS is confident that its aircraft sales will be financed in the coming years, its chief financial officer said on Thursday in an emailed statement, adding that short-term financing for its jetliners had been "fully secured."

"Nearly all French banks have stated to us that they have no intention of leaving this sector," Hans Peter Ring said in response to a question from Reuters. "We have seen many new banks entering or re-entering the aviation market."

Shares in EADS were down more than 6 percent on Thursday on mounting fears over financing of aircraft purchases amid an escalating liquidity crisis hitting French banks.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyerhenzien; Writing by Christian Plumb)