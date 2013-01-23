* Deliveries to rise to 80 in 2013, 90 in 2014

* Targets 80 new firm orders in 2013

* 2012 revenue rises 11 percent to $1.44 bln

COLOMIERS, Haute-Garonne, Jan 23 Franco-Italian regional aircraft maker ATR forecast a 25 percent rise in deliveries this year as it works through a $5.1 billion order backlog representing nearly three years' of production.

The planemaker, jointly owned by Italy's Finmeccanica and Airbus-owner EADS, expects to hand 80 aircraft over to customers in 2013 and is targeting the same number of new firm orders, an 8 percent rise from 74 last year.

ATR builds smaller regional planes that are not in direct competition with the world's biggest and whose 50- to 90-seat turboprop engines consume less fuel, helping airlines to lower costs. The company has seen demand driven by emerging economies such as Brazil, Malaysia and Indonesia.

ATR's chief executive Filippo Bagnato told journalists the increase in production had presented some difficulties as suppliers found it hard to keep up with demand, though most of these had been resolved.

"The first phase of the ramp-up in production has equally been the most bloody," he said. "We'll shed a bit less blood this year," he said.

ATR's order backlog stood at 221 aircraft at the end of last year. Airlines and lessors pay the bulk of the cost of new aircraft on delivery.

ATR said it was targeting 90 deliveries in 2014.

Bagnato said ATR wanted to increase its range of aircraft by adding a model with at least 90 seats - an area he estimated would account for more than a third of the global demand for 3,400 regional planes within 20 years.

ATR is discussing possible engines with United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney and General Electric, while France's Safran has also expressed interest, he said.

ATR added that revenue rose 11 percent last year to $1.44 billion. It confirmed its goal of reaching $2 billion in sales in 2014.