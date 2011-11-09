BERLIN Nov 9 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has agreed to retain control of 7.5 percent of aerospace company EADS beyond 2013, a German government source said on Wednesday.
Daimler holds a 15 percent economic interest in EADS and 22.5 percent of the voting rights, and is looking for a buyer for part of its stake. Earlier, German government sources said Berlin would buy EADS shares from Daimler -- but not before July 2012 -- via the state-controlled development bank KfW .
The source said there had not been any negotiations on price.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner)
