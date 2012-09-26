BERLIN, Sept 26 Firms like the one that would be
created in a planned merger of Airbus parent EADS and
Britain's BAE Systems should "not necessarily" be
subject to state involvement, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders
said on Wednesday.
Speaking after addressing a committee of the German
parliament, Enders also said a 60-40 ratio valuation for EADS
and BAE Systems respectively in the planned new company was
fair.
"We want to create a company that is internationally much
more successful, that draws new investors and there are many
examples to prove that companies in this sector and of this size
should not necessarily be subject to state involvement," Enders
told reporters after briefing the committee.
Enders also said he was ready at any time to speak to the
German government about any reservations they may have about the
planned merger.