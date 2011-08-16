BERLIN Aug 16 The German government is starting to look for private investors to buy part of automaker Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) stake in European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA, sources in the ruling coalition told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The starting shot has been fired," one source close to the matter told Reuters.

The sources said the discussions were about one or more owner for a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus maker EADS.

