BERLIN, March 23 Berlin is preparing to buy up to 12 percent of European aerospace group EADS from Daimler and private banks, a government source said on Friday.

"The draft of the supplementary budget foresees 1.6 billion euros for this purpose," the source said, confirming a report in a German paper that the government could this year increase its stake in EADS via state-controlled development bank KfW. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)