LONDON, Sept 5 The German government is
preparing to take a stake in European aerospace company EADS
after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came
forward, the Financial Times said on Monday.
The newspaper reported a senior official as admitting the
search for a new buyers for the German carmaker's 7.5 percent
stake was "hopeless."
The government has been searching for new buyers for a
third of the holding controlled by Daimler since February.
German sources had previously reported to Reuters that
efforts to find a buyer had shown there was only a very limited
number of industrial or financial groups who were seriously
The FT said, however, that KfW KFW.UL, the state-run
development bank, now be in line to spend about 2.5 billion
euro buying Daimler's 7.5 percent stake, and a further 7.5
percent that the carmaker has indicated that it wants to sell
next year.
The French government and French media group Lagardere
(LAGA.PA) together hold 22.5 percent of the aerospace group.
(Reporting by Stephen Manganl editing by Gunna Dickson)