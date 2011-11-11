BERLIN Nov 11 Germany will earmark 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in its 2012 budget to guarantee the purchase of a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS by state bank KfW, sources who attended a budget meeting told Reuters on Friday.

The money will ensure that risks from buying the bloc of shares in the aerospace firm, currently held by Daimler , could be assumed by the state if, for example, the share price dropped, they said.

Daimler, one of the founders of EADS, said on Thursday it woukd sign a letter of intent on the deal with KfW by year end, setting a purchase date for 2012.

The deal, which will maintain a Franco-German balance of influence over EADS, will leave Daimler with 7.5 percent of EADS, plus voting rights for a further 7.5 percent held by a consortium of financial investors.

The stake in question has a market value of about 1.28 billion euros. A government source said 1.2-1.3 billion euros would be paid to Daimler.

The agreement on EADS comes after months of negotiations with Germany, during which Daimler urged the government to find a solution so it could focus on its core car and truck businesses and reduce the drag on earnings from EADS. ($1 = 0.736 euro) (Reporting by Matthais Sobolewski; Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Dan Lalor)