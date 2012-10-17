FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 17 The German government
is holding back 600 million euros ($781.4 million) of a promised
loan for the development of the Airbus A350, in the latest sign
of Berlin trying to influence decisions at parent company EADS
, a German paper reported.
EADS was already mulling doing without part of the loan in
order to prevent the government from influencing its production
locations, another German paper wrote earlier this year.
The A350 loan would have been the second tranche of a loan
of up to 1 billion euros Berlin had promised to EADS for the
development of Airbus's answer to Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner in the mid-sized segment of the aircraft market.
Germany had said Airbus should locate more of its activities
in the country and hire equal numbers of French and German
executives, provoking the group to say it would not tolerate
such political meddling.
German concern over jobs was one of the factors that
contributed to the collapse last week of the proposed merger
between EADS and BAE Systems Plc, that would have
created the world's biggest arms and aviation group.
The aid for the A350 should have been paid out by now,
according to business daily Handelsblatt, which did not cite its
sources for saying some of the money had been withheld.
The economy ministry, which told the paper the government
was "in confidential talks on the topic of the A350", was
unavailable for immediate comment on Wednesday.
"We don't comment on the contents of our contractual
agreements," a spokesman for Airbus said.
Former EADS CEO Louis Gallons had hinted in January that the
company could eat into its cash pile of over 11 billion euros
rather than tap new loans, which were intended mainly to share
out the development risk.