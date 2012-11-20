* France, Germany seen owning 12 pct each in Airbus parent
* Proposal calls for France to shave its stake
* Deal aims to avoid unwanted mandatory bid under Dutch law
* Proposed deal would smooth exit by Daimler, Lagardere
BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 20 Germany and France are
discussing a shake-up of the corporate structure at Airbus
parent EADS under which each country would hold around
12 percent of the aircraft maker, several people familiar with
the matter said.
The talks, reported earlier by German newspaper
Handelsblatt, aim to rearrange a complex web of shareholdings
that have come under the spotlight after the collapse of a
proposed merger between EADS and UK defence contractor BAE
Systems.
If the talks are successful, this would signal a return to
pragmatic Franco-German decision-making over EADS after the
strains exposed by disagreements over the EADS/BAE deal.
Control of EADS, founded in 2000, is shared between car
maker Daimler, representing German interests with
voting rights of 22.5 percent and a French consortium that
combines the government's 15 percent with 7.5 percent held by
French media firm Lagardere.
Spain controls a further 5.5 percent.
The changes under discussion would dissolve EADS's
shareholder pact at least in its current form.
Both Daimler and Lagardere have said they want to sell or
reduce their stakes. The German government wants to achieve
parity with France by buying shares controlled by Daimler.
France has traditionally opposed any reduction in its stake.
Any reshuffle has to take account of the laws in the
Netherlands, where EADS is registered. These - in most cases
-require parties to launch a bid if they collectively own 30
percent of a company.
Under a compromise now being discussed, France's share would
be shaved to 12 percent and Germany would buy approximately 12
percent from the block controlled by Daimler, the sources said,
asking not to be identified.
Daimler's block includes 15 percent directly owned by the
car firm and 7.5 percent owned by a consortium of public and
private banks, for which Daimler still exercises the votes.
As a result, state shareholdings including Spain's 5.5
percent would sit just below the 30 percent bid threshold, thus
avoiding a messy and unwanted nationalisation.
"The decisive part is that state shareholders stay below 30
percent," said a source close to the negotiations.
This would then pave the way for an exit by Daimler and
Lagardere, the sources said. Both companies have said they want
to focus on their core activities.
EADS declined to comment.
Chief Executive Tom Enders has repeatedly opposed more state
involvement in Europe's largest aerospace group, but negotiators
believe the company would also welcome a simplification of its
structure and a significant increase in its free float.
Germany's quest for parity, accentuated by political
positions taken during the BAE negotiations, had raised some
expectations that Berlin would seek to match France's stake of
15 percent, leaving no scope to avoid triggering a bid under
Dutch law.
"Everybody gets something," a source close to the
negotiations said.
EADS would get a lower state shareholding than feared,
Germany would get parity while limiting its purchases, France
would keep influence and raise some cash and Daimler and
Lagadere would be able to sell their stakes, the source said.
French and German government officials were not available
for comment.
It is not clear what guarantees or privileges France and
Germany would seek alongside their 12 percent stakes.
France currently has the right to block strategic operations
and has a national security veto over nuclear weapon activities.
The French government had agreed to see its stake cut to 9
percent through dilution under the proposed EADS-BAE deal, but
has not so far publicly endorsed selling any shares outright.
At current prices, France, which saw its credit rating
downgraded on Tuesday, would raise some 600 million euros
($768.90 million) from the sale of three percent of EADS.