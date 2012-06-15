PARIS, June 15 European aerospace and defence
group EADS plans to move its human resources and
financial operations alongside those of its Airbus unit at the
planemaker's Toulouse, France headquarters next year, union
representatives said on Friday.
New EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders told a meeting of the
group's European works council that he still wanted to bring
together the company's Paris and Munich headquarters in
Toulouse, they said.
"There will be a consultation phase until the end of the
year," Ludovic Andrevon, of the CFE-CGC union, told Reuters. "We
will treat this with a lot of caution."
The number of staff affected was not detailed and the future
of the existing French and German headquarters remains
uncertain, unions said.
Enders said on Monday that Toulouse would be a good site to
house the group's future headquarters.
Asked about transferring functions there that are currently
shared between Paris and Munich, he said: "This undoubtedly has
to be the goal, we won't get there in one go, but for a normal
company, it's one headquarters, not two or three."
Enders moved from running Airbus to become CEO of EADS at
the end of May, but has indicated he would wait until the autumn
to reveal his strategy for the group.
(Reporting by Jean Decotte and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David
Holmes)