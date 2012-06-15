PARIS, June 15 European aerospace and defence group EADS plans to move its human resources and financial operations alongside those of its Airbus unit at the planemaker's Toulouse, France headquarters next year, union representatives said on Friday.

New EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders told a meeting of the group's European works council that he still wanted to bring together the company's Paris and Munich headquarters in Toulouse, they said.

"There will be a consultation phase until the end of the year," Ludovic Andrevon, of the CFE-CGC union, told Reuters. "We will treat this with a lot of caution."

The number of staff affected was not detailed and the future of the existing French and German headquarters remains uncertain, unions said.

Enders said on Monday that Toulouse would be a good site to house the group's future headquarters.

Asked about transferring functions there that are currently shared between Paris and Munich, he said: "This undoubtedly has to be the goal, we won't get there in one go, but for a normal company, it's one headquarters, not two or three."

Enders moved from running Airbus to become CEO of EADS at the end of May, but has indicated he would wait until the autumn to reveal his strategy for the group. (Reporting by Jean Decotte and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Holmes)