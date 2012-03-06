* Airbus parent needs acquisitions to jump-start U.S. growth

* European company looking at full range of options in U.S.

* Revenue balance strategy stymied by strong Airbus sales (Adds quotes from analysts, edits)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Tim Hepher

March 6 Cash-rich European aerospace group EADS is exploring acquisitions and even large-scale alliances or mergers in a bid to finally realize its long-standing goal of quintupling revenues in the United States, the world's biggest arms market.

Despite repeated talk in the past about its appetite for a significant U.S. acquisition, EADS has failed to pull the trigger, which makes bankers skeptical whether the company is finally ready to dig deep into a $15 billion cash pile.

No deal is imminent, but the company has reached a watershed moment, said analysts and sources close to EADS.

Favorable exchange rates, strong growth in the commercial airline market, and declining U.S. market valuations, they say, may help EADS pull off a major deal.

Another big factor is the pending ascent of an ambitious, new chief executive in Europe, who may be more receptive to deal plans pushed by U.S. executives and other company insiders.

One source familiar with the company said a merger or alliance with a U.S. prime contractor could be considered, adding, "There will certainly be discussion about that."

Sean O'Keefe, chief executive of EADS' North American unit, says the company is integrating four mid-sized acquisitions that were already completed over the past year, but is still actively looking for others in the company's major business areas, particularly in the services and satellite sectors.

The company is pushing organic growth, but clearly needs acquisitions to jumpstart its drive to jack up U.S. revenue to $10 billion a year from $1.8 billion now.

EADS is reporting 2011 earnings on Thursday, and Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates it will have revenues of 51.8 billion euros ($67.94 billion) in 2012.

O'Keefe told Reuters in an interview last week that EADS is in talks with a number of U.S. firms that want to tap the European company's global expertise as they look to grow their own foreign sales.

"We are constantly in pursuit of partnering agreements across the full spectrum," he said, citing interest from a range of U.S. companies "who are looking to maintain some grip on the marketplace or at least stop a free-fall."

O'Keefe, speaking at the Columbus, Mississippi plant where EADS employs 350 people to build commercial helicopters and the Army's UH-72A Lakota helicopter, declined to be more specific.

Asked if EADS would rule out a significant transatlantic tie-up to meet its revenue target, he said, "As it stands right now, we're looking at the full range" of options.

Mergers with the very largest U.S. companies would be precluded by concerns about EADS' ties to other governments, but EADS could form joint ventures or alliances with companies like Raytheon Co or General Dynamics Corp, said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute.

He said excess capacity in the rocket business could also make the Pentagon open to an EADS acquisition of Alliant Techsystems ; Aerojet, a unit of GenCorp ; or the Rocketdyne unit of United Technologies Corp.

Rob Stallard with RBC Capital Markets said the downward pressure of the U.S. defense budget could make it easier for EADS to find willing sellers.

But he said the company's foreign roots could still restrict its options in sensitive areas like defense electronics, unmanned vehicles or cybersecurity.

ALL ABOUT TIMING

EADS, formed by a 2000 merger to parry U.S. consolidation, stopped just short of a U.S. acquisition valued at around $1 billion in 2008. It was keen to hold cash as the global economy plunged into crisis and EADS dealt with costly aircraft delays.

At the time, several people familiar with the matter said the target was Comtech Telecommunications, which makes military hardware. Neither company confirmed any discussions.

The reason for EADS' more recent change of tempo lies in a combination of tricky internal balance and market pressures.

Chief Executive Louis Gallois launched a drive in 2008 to make EADS less dependent on cyclical revenue from Airbus, the commercial airliner part of the business which made up 64 percent of EADS sales in 2010. His Vision 2020 would balance Airbus and non-Airbus sales by the start of next decade.

But the discrepancy is so great that defense, space and other activities would have to grow at rates well above levels deemed realistic to offset even meager growth at Airbus. And for now, civil jet sales are anything but sluggish.

For example, Reuters calculates that if Airbus revenues grew at a compound annual rate of just one percent over 2010-2020, the rest of EADS would have to gallop along at almost 8 percent.

It is a luxury problem due to success in civil markets, according to Gallois, but one that is forcing a rethink as he prepares to hand over a richer and more stable company in June than the internally focused one he took over in 2007.

Insiders say EADS is recognizing it must act more boldly to balance its portfolio or resign itself to being 'Airbus-Plus'.

GROWING OUT OF EUROPE

Gallois' designated successor, Airbus CEO Tom Enders, a German citizen, is an energetic industry leader with a predisposition to favor transatlantic links, according to people who have watched his rise in the European company.

He will come into the job knowing that EADS is on a stronger footing with its once troubled A400M airlifter and the A380 airliner projects, both of which had caused it to hoard cash.

Enders is expected to set his sights on growth in the United States and India, as well the commercial arena in China.

"There will be a big effort to be more international in future; EADS knows the future is not in Europe alone if the company is to be competitive," said the source familiar with the company who asked not to be identified.

Any move to merge with a larger U.S. company would have to get around reservations about the French government's 15 percent shareholding and 7.5 percent soon to be acquired by Germany under a reorganization of EADS' complex structure, but Enders' is seen as a relatively known quantity in the United States due to friendly relations with Northrop Grumman Corp.

And O'Keefe notes that neither country has a seat on the company's board or any say in hiring top executives.

O'Keefe, who survived a plane crash in 2010 that killed former U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, says acquisitions are getting more attention now that the company is no longer focused on its bid to unseat Boeing as maker of U.S. refueling planes.

EADS had teamed up with Northrop in 2005 to successfully bid for a $35 billion U.S. refueling plane deal, only to see the contract canceled by government auditors.

Northrop subsequently pulled out of the alliance in March 2010, leaving EADS to bid on its own, a competition it lost to arch-rival Boeing in February 2011.

O'Keefe said bidding solo for the tanker contract gave EADS "a much deeper understanding of capacity and capability in the entire corporation ... which makes the opportunities for acquisitions that much more likely or possible." ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Additional reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Andrew Callus)