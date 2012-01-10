* Board expected to tackle postponed changes on Jan 26

* Delay said to follow French query on wider appointments

* EADS may propose 10-15 pct cap on future voting rights

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Jan 10 Airbus parent EADS will make a new effort to push through carefully scripted management changes by the end of the month after postponing a decision in December at the request of the French government, industry sources told Reuters.

Chief Executive Louis Gallois, who is expected to be awarded a British honorary knighthood as he nears retirement, has told employees he is "fully committed" to running EADS until his successor is appointed in "mid-2012," according to a recent company memo seen by Reuters.

But an early decision is being sought to prevent Europe's largest aerospace group, which has enjoyed a reprieve from Franco-German in-fighting during Gallois' five-year tenure, entering a new period of uncertainty over its leadership.

The cast list of new managers is well known but the wrinkle in the decision-making process has created fresh unease against the backdrop of changes to the shareholding and governance structure of one of Europe's flagship companies.

German-born Airbus CEO Tom Enders is due to replace Frenchman Louis Gallois as the chief executive of EADS, while Fabrice Bregier of France will take over Airbus, the world's largest passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.

Gunter Butschek, a former auto executive brought in to run Airbus operations last March, is tipped to replace Bregier as the planemaker's number two.

Arnaud Lagardere, head of French media firm Lagardere SCA , will become chairman of EADS, replacing Daimler Finance Director Bodo Uebber.

BOARD MEETING

The board of EADS met on Dec. 8 to adopt the changes and insiders say its top management was due to meet less than a week later to set priorities and prepare a key investor conference.

But the choreography had to be torn up when the French government requested information on other posts beyond the Big Four appointments, said three people familiar with the matter.

Some company watchers interpreted the move as a coded effort to re-establish a French claim to two posts held by German executives, giving France control of Eurocopter and EADS finances as a quid-pro-quo for more German state involvement.

There is little sign so far that such a move, which stands in contrast to public efforts to rid EADS of national quotas for all but the most high-profile jobs, would be successful.

"It is being sorted out. It should all go ahead as agreed this month," a person familiar with the EADS reshuffle said.

The board is expected to resume the talks on or around Jan. 26. One source cited a slim possibility things could be wrapped up even earlier, with a key news conference looming on Jan. 17.

EADS declined to comment.

Gallois has urged the company to stay focused on its regular business, telling staff decisions will be made in "due time" and that they will not contain any surprises, according to the memo.

He denied last month that any senior personnel decisions had been delayed and accused the media of "looking for blood".

VOTING CAP

EADS was formed in 2000 from French, German and Spanish assets as a counterweight to U.S. aerospace and defence giants.

It is controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler with 22.5 percent, French media firm Lagardere with 7.5 percent and the French state with 15 percent.

The German government is due to buy 7.5 percent from Daimler.

EADS was plagued in its early years both by tensions between French and German interests and by in-fighting within the French camp, which weighed on the EADS share price.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in 2007 to end a system of dual management blamed for splitting the company into rival camps.

Recognizing the sensitivity of assets like France's nuclear missiles and German defences, it was agreed to keep rotating the four most prominent roles between French and German candidates.

Driven by Airbus orders, EADS shares have risen 30 percent in the past year while the sector fell 3 percent and EADS is anxious to avoid putting that at risk with a fretful handover.

A smooth transition could also help set the tone for closer integration between Airbus and EADS and other changes expected as EADS tries to shed its background as a coalition of national interests and compete globally as a more traditional company.

It must do so at the same time as coping with more state involvement after Berlin's surprise decision to buy part of the Daimler stake in the absence of a suitable private German buyer.

People familiar with the company say EADS could propose changes in its governance to a shareholder meeting on May 31.

Instead of blocks of shareholders designed to guarantee Franco-German parity and protect the company from takeover, the company hopes to set up a ceiling on shareholder voting rights as a more market-friendly type of poison pill.

The company is registered in the Netherlands which does not allow "golden shares" typically used to protect European defence firms. Two sources said EADS may cap voting rights at 10-15 percent, giving core shareholders freedom to exit over time.

Gallois has called publicly for an end to the current system of controlling shareholders but warned analysts last month that little would happen before French elections on April 22/May 6. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)