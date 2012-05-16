PARIS May 16 Airbus parent EADS took a
charge of 158 million euros connected with wing cracks on the
A380 superjumbo as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter
results on Wednesday, buoyed by resilient demand for commercial
aircraft and civil helicopters.
Europe's largest aerospace company said it had found a
solution to recent cracks on components inside the wings of the
world's largest passenger jet, but said the work was more
complicated than first thought, prompting the provision.
It maintained a delivery target of 30 A380s in 2012, noting
this was becoming "more challenging", while warning work on the
wings would eat into the reduction of A380 losses in 2012-13.
EADS first-quarter operating profit doubled to 480 million
euros ($613.2 million) as revenue climbed 16 percent to 11.4
billion.
Analysts were on average expecting operating profit of 371
million euros on revenue of 10.64 billion, according to a poll
conducted on behalf of Reuters.
EADS maintained its financial objectives for 2012.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)