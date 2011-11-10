PARIS Nov 10 EADS posted stronger than expected profits and raised its outlook on Thursday after a bumper year for planemaker Airbus, marred by a six-month delay in first deliveries of its A350 jetliner.

The Airbus parent took a charge of 200 million euros for the next-generation jet, the first of which will now be delivered in the first half of 2014 instead of late 2013.

EADS operating profit fell 15 percent to 322 million euros in the third quarter as revenues fell 4 percent to 10.751 billion euros. Net income rose sharply to 312 million euros.

The Franco-German group raised its full-year order forecast for Airbus by 50 percent to 1,500 aircraft and said it expected 2011 operating profit to increase to 1.45 billion euros due to a better than expected commercial performance.

Analysts were predicting operating profit of 51 million euros on revenues of 10.37 billion and a net loss of 34.6 million. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer)