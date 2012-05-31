AMSTERDAM May 31 The incoming chief executive
of EADS said the European aerospace group would focus
on improving both revenues and profitability.
The company's main division, planemaker Airbus, has seen its
revenues rise solidly in recent years but lags its main rival
Boeing in terms of operating margin.
"We will aim to grow both the top line and bottom line," Tom
Enders told an EADS shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Enders is currently chief executive of Airbus and is due to
step up to become EADS chief executive immediately following the
shareholder meeting, being held in Amsterdam.
Outgoing chairman Bodo Uebber said the company's dividend
was converging towards a payout ratio of 35 percent and that
this would be the direction for dividend policy in the future.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)