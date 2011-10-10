PARIS Oct 10 European aerospace and defence group EADS has not been impacted by the difficulties French banks are having in securing dollar financing, Chief Executive Louis Gallois said on Monday.

Foreign banks that do have access to the U.S. currency are filling in the gap left by French banks in providing dollar funding, the CEO of the parent of planemaker Airbus said.

Gallois also called on politicians to make quick decisions to help the economy emerge from uncertainty surrounding the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"(The) financial situation is very unstable, and I hope that political decisions will be taken as quickly as possible," Gallois said at the launch of a think tank aimed at finding ways to reindustrialise France. "All uncertainty fuels both fears and speculation." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)