PARIS Oct 10 European aerospace and defence
group EADS has not been impacted by the difficulties
French banks are having in securing dollar financing, Chief
Executive Louis Gallois said on Monday.
Foreign banks that do have access to the U.S. currency are
filling in the gap left by French banks in providing dollar
funding, the CEO of the parent of planemaker Airbus said.
Gallois also called on politicians to make quick decisions
to help the economy emerge from uncertainty surrounding the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
"(The) financial situation is very unstable, and I hope that
political decisions will be taken as quickly as possible,"
Gallois said at the launch of a think tank aimed at finding ways
to reindustrialise France. "All uncertainty fuels both fears and
speculation."
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)