PARIS, March 21 Sweeping corporate changes being planned at European aerospace group EADS will take effect in the first few days of April rather than immediately following a March 27 shareholder meeting, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The pause of several days is needed to ensure changes in the shareholder structure are formally approved by the Dutch company registrar, which is closed over Easter.

"It will take a few days after the EGM (shareholder meeting) for full consummation, meaning finalizing all required legal steps," said EADS Head of Communications Rainer Ohler, in response to a Reuters query about the timing.

"The final step is the registration of all articles of association with the registrar. Only when that has been accomplished will 'EADS 2.0.' with all its new structures be in place. Given that there is a long Easter weekend this will take us a few days into April." (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lionel Laurent)