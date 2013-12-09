PARIS Dec 9 Airbus parent EADS said it plans to cut 5,800 European jobs in a restructuring of its defence and space activities.

The plan will also see "substantial consolidation" of its sites across Germany, France, Spain and the UK, EADS said in a statement on Monday.

"We need to improve our competitiveness in defence and space - and we need to do it now," said Tom Enders, chief executive of EADS. "With our traditional markets down, we urgently need to improve access to international customers, to growth markets."

"For that to work, we need to cut costs, eliminate product and resource overlaps, create synergies in our operations and product portfolio and better focus our Research and Development efforts."