FRANKFURT Nov 20 European aeronautics group EADS is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday, citing "informed sources".

A company spokesman declined to comment and said there would be more details announced on Dec. 9, when EADS is expected to announce restructuring plans for the division.

The Airbus parent, in which France and Germany each hold 12 percent of the shares, said in July that it could not rule out job cuts as a result of combining its defence and space units.

EADS had said at the time the move could lead to restructuring charges later in the year.

The defence and space activities are now undergoing a portfolio review and the group could sell off units that are small and easily segregated from the rest, it said in September.

The restructuring is due to be completed by July 2014. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)