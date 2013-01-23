PARIS Jan 23 The problems affecting Boeing's
787 Dreamliner will not have any impact on the
certification of Airbus' rival A350 aircraft, EADS's
strategy chief said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Radio Classic, Marwan Lahoud said the
certification processes of both airliners remain independent and
will not influence each other.
"We will do what is needed to avoid the same problems,"
Lahoud said.
A key U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing in coming
weeks to examine U.S. aviation safety oversight and the Federal
Aviation Administration's decision to allow Boeing Co to
use highly flammable lithium-ion batteries on board its new 787
Dreamliner, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.
Lahoud also denied report in French daily Les Echos that
European aerospace and defence group EADS is planning to change
its name to Airbus.