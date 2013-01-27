(Corrects to make clear statement comes from ministry, not EADS; deletes background para)

PARIS Jan 27 France on Sunday published a list of three people put forward by EADS to defend France's defence interests in a restructuring of Europe's largest aerospace company.

The list includes former Areva chief executive Anne Lauvergeon and former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, who could also sit on the EADS board, as well as former French army chief of staff General Bernard Thorette.

They will preside over a special holding company for sensitive French defence assets, subject to a response from the government expected within days, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It quoted EADS as saying in a letter its board nominations committee had agreed that Trichet and Lauvergeon would also sit on the main company board if the government accepted the list.

Under a deal to make EADS more independent, France can back or reject a list of three national representatives put forward by the EADS chief executive, of which EADS can choose two to sit on the main board. Similar rules have been agreed for Germany.