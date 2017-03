PARIS, April 26 The French government confirmed it is selling a 2.1 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS , representing 17.6 million shares.

The government said in a statement that the placement was done via an accelerated book building and did not mention any price range.

According to several traders, the placement, for which UBS is the bookrunner, is being done at a price of 40.20 euros a share, which would represent about 707 million euros ($919.5 million).

No one at EADS was immediately available for comment on Friday.