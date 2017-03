PARIS, April 26 The French government is selling a 2.1 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS, traders said on Friday.

The placement of the 17.6 million shares, for which UBS is the bookrunner, is being done at a price of 40.20 euros a share, traders said, which would represent about 707 million euros ($919.5 million).

No one at EADS was immediately available for comment.