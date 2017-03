PARIS, April 26 France raised 707 million euros ($920 million) from selling a 2.1 percent stake in European aerospace and defence group EADS, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

Combined with the sale of about 13 million EADS shares for 483 million euros last week through a share buyback, the government has raised a total of 1.19 billion euros, the minister said.

The move reduces the French state's voting rights in EADS to 12 percent, as agreed under a December accord between key French, German and Spanish stakeholders.