BERLIN Feb 27 EADS turned the page on a failed
merger attempt with BAE Systems on Wednesday, saying a
revival of the deal thwarted by German government opposition was
not in its sights.
Chief Executive Tom Enders told a news conference that
resuscitating the deal was "not on our radar screen" and that he
was comfortable with the current share of defence within its
total activities, dominated by commercial jet unit Airbus.
Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud told Reuters there were no
contacts between EADS and the UK company beyond existing
business co-operation ventures in fighters and missiles.
"There is nothing. It is off the table: just business as
usual," he said.
The Financial Times reported last week that Enders had not
given up on the idea of a BAE tie-up.