BERLIN Feb 27 EADS turned the page on a failed merger attempt with BAE Systems on Wednesday, saying a revival of the deal thwarted by German government opposition was not in its sights.

Chief Executive Tom Enders told a news conference that resuscitating the deal was "not on our radar screen" and that he was comfortable with the current share of defence within its total activities, dominated by commercial jet unit Airbus.

Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud told Reuters there were no contacts between EADS and the UK company beyond existing business co-operation ventures in fighters and missiles.

"There is nothing. It is off the table: just business as usual," he said.

The Financial Times reported last week that Enders had not given up on the idea of a BAE tie-up.