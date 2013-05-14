* CFO says more confident on A350 summer flight
* Airbus commercial deliveries lift Q1 profits
* Sister firm Eurocopter hit by Super Puma problems
* Parent EADS confirms forecasts for the year
* EADS shares up 1.5 percent against a weaker market
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, May 14 Airbus expressed growing optimism
about the schedule for the keenly-awaited maiden flight of its
A350 on Tuesday, amid speculation that its first new jet in
almost a decade could debut before next month's Paris air show.
Scooping headlines at the world's largest aerospace event
would give a boost to the A350, which went through several false
starts in design but for the time being seems relatively immune
from problems which have plagued Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
Airbus parent EADS described the A350 project as
"challenging," but stuck to a summer target date for the maiden
flight of Europe's response to the commercially successful 787.
In the best-case scenario, that could mean a flight before
the June 17-23 show at Le Bourget, according to industry
experts, while other likely working dates extend into July.
"You will not hear me today giving any new comment on any
date; we are preparing the aircraft, we are doing ground tests,
we are continuing structural tests," Harald Wilhelm, the finance
director of both Airbus and parent EADS, told reporters.
"The important thing is that it is a 'mature' first flight
and this will happen in the summer I think. On this we are more
and more confident."
The optimistic tone added extra polish to better than
expected EADS first-quarter results, driven by higher production
of the most profitable existing Airbus jets, analysts said,
Gains at Airbus, which recovered the industry's top spot in
deliveries from Boeing in the first quarter, eclipsed a
weak performance at the EADS helicopter division. But the group
also had to contend with a large outflow of cash in the quarter.
Results from Europe's largest aerospace group confirmed a
solid industry outlook after Boeing beat quarterly forecasts,
marking a rare bright spot in the economy as planemakers ramp up
output to meet strong demand from Asia and the Middle East. EADS
shares rose 1.5 percent to 41.83 euros against a weaker market.
Developed at an estimated cost of $15 billion, the 300-seat
A350 emerged from the paint shop in Airbus livery on Monday,
ready to start a final series of tests before the first flight.
It is the first European jetliner built mainly from
lightweight carbon-fibre, a process championed by Boeing that
has struck a chord with airlines desperate to cut fuel bills.
France's La Tribune newspaper reported the plane could fly
in mid-June. Even so, most experts consider it unlikely Airbus's
newest jet will make the short trip to Le Bourget for the air
show, since it must first accumulate essential flying hours.
Boeing attends the June event determined to turn the page on
a three-month grounding of the 787 due to battery problems.
Before that, Airbus was in the firing line over wing cracks on
its A380, for which it is still taking minor charges.
RISKS AHEAD
The final say over the date of the A350's first flight lies
with the company's test pilots, who will gradually narrow down a
series of planning dates after each successive ground trial.
Analysts say that even if Airbus pulls off what would be a
dramatic PR coup by getting the A350 aloft before Le Bourget,
the 787 crisis reminds investors that several years of risk lie
ahead until all three variants are established in service.
Airbus is also keen to avoid repeating Boeing's gaffe of
promising to fly the Dreamliner in time for an air show during
its development, only to have to backtrack at the last minute.
"They are doing all the right things, and it is okay to be
quietly confident, but they can't relax until it has entered
service and been in service for a little while," said Nick
Cunningham, aerospace analyst at Agency Partners in London.
The base model of A350-900 is due to enter service with
Qatar Airways in mid-2014. A larger variant, the 350-seat
A350-1000, is not due to enter service until 2017.
Most cash for such developments comes from record output of
A320 and A330 jets, which helped push EADS first-quarter revenue
up 9 percent to 12.4 billion euros ($16.1 billion). Airbus also
relies on government loans, a source of friction with Boeing.
EADS' operating profit before one-off items - a measure
stripping out major project charges or currency swings - rose 56
percent to 741 million euros, the group said in a statement.
"Reported" operating profit, which still excludes goodwill
and some exceptional items, rose 79 percent to 596 million.
Analysts on average expected reported operating profit of
577 million euros on sales of 12.06 billion euros, according to
a poll conducted for Reuters.
EADS confirmed its forecasts for the year, including a 3.5
billion euro operating profit before one-off items. It sees
stable free cashflow despite a 3.2 billion euro drain in the
first quarter when it built up inventory for higher production.
A weaker picture emerged at Eurocopter where deliveries of
the Super Puma have been hit by safety concerns after two
emergency North Sea ditchings, reportedly blamed in part on
corrosion. Sales and earnings posted double-digit declines.
"A recovery is expected later in 2013 as Eurocopter has now
identified the root cause for the technical issues," EADS said.