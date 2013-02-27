PARIS Feb 27 European aerospace group EADS
predicted higher profit in 2013 as it confirmed an
upswing in 2012 driven by efforts to halt excess costs and by
strong deliveries of passenger jets.
Operating profit rose by a greater-than-expected 68 percent
to 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion) last year on revenue up 15
percent to 56.5 billion, EADS said on Wednesday. Net profit also
grew 19 percent to 1.2 billion.
For 2013, it targeted 3.5 billion euros in operating profit
but an even sharper rise in earnings per share after a planned
share buyback linked to a shake-up of its core shareholdings.
The results came weeks after Chief Executive Tom Enders
predicted a "very significant improvement" in revenue and
operating profit as all divisions from Airbus jetliners, to
helicopters, defence and space exceeded company targets.