PARIS Feb 27 European aerospace group EADS predicted higher profit in 2013 as it confirmed an upswing in 2012 driven by efforts to halt excess costs and by strong deliveries of passenger jets.

Operating profit rose by a greater-than-expected 68 percent to 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion) last year on revenue up 15 percent to 56.5 billion, EADS said on Wednesday. Net profit also grew 19 percent to 1.2 billion.

For 2013, it targeted 3.5 billion euros in operating profit but an even sharper rise in earnings per share after a planned share buyback linked to a shake-up of its core shareholdings.

The results came weeks after Chief Executive Tom Enders predicted a "very significant improvement" in revenue and operating profit as all divisions from Airbus jetliners, to helicopters, defence and space exceeded company targets.