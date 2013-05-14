PARIS May 14 Core profit at Airbus parent EADS
rose sharply in the first quarter on higher output of
its most profitable civil jets, but the aerospace group said it
had consumed a significant quantity of cash to boost inventories
for new projects.
Revenue at Europe's largest aerospace group rose 9 percent
to 12.4 billion euros ($16.1 billion), fuelled by a 16 percent
rise in Airbus Commercial revenue as the planemaker reclaimed
the industry's top spot in deliveries after falling behind
Boeing in 2012.
Operating profit before one-off items - stripping out any
major project charges or currency swings - rose 56 percent to
741 million euros, EADS said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reported operating profit, which still excludes goodwill and
some exceptional items, rose almost 79 percent to 596 million
euros, slightly above market forecasts.
Analysts on average expected reported operating profit to
rise 68 percent to 577 million euros on sales of 12.06 billion
euros, according to a survey.
Reaffirming its 2013 outlook, EADS reported negative free
cashflow before customer financing of 3.195 billion euros in the
quarter, more than twice the year-ago shortfall, to boost
working capital at Airbus and its helicopter unit Eurocopter.