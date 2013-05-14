PARIS May 14 Core profit at Airbus parent EADS rose sharply in the first quarter on higher output of its most profitable civil jets, but the aerospace group said it had consumed a significant quantity of cash to boost inventories for new projects.

Revenue at Europe's largest aerospace group rose 9 percent to 12.4 billion euros ($16.1 billion), fuelled by a 16 percent rise in Airbus Commercial revenue as the planemaker reclaimed the industry's top spot in deliveries after falling behind Boeing in 2012.

Operating profit before one-off items - stripping out any major project charges or currency swings - rose 56 percent to 741 million euros, EADS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reported operating profit, which still excludes goodwill and some exceptional items, rose almost 79 percent to 596 million euros, slightly above market forecasts.

Analysts on average expected reported operating profit to rise 68 percent to 577 million euros on sales of 12.06 billion euros, according to a survey.

Reaffirming its 2013 outlook, EADS reported negative free cashflow before customer financing of 3.195 billion euros in the quarter, more than twice the year-ago shortfall, to boost working capital at Airbus and its helicopter unit Eurocopter.