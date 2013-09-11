LONDON, Sept 11 European aerospace group EADS
will focus more on selling assets to simplify its
business than on acquisitions as it reviews its defence and
space activities, the sales chief of its Cassidian defence unit
said.
EADS announced in July it would combine its defence and
space subsidiaries and rename the group after its Airbus
aircraft making brand, starting from Jan. 1. The restructuring
is due to be completed by July 2014.
The units are now undergoing a portfolio review and the
group could sell out of activities that are "small and easily
segregated from the rest," Christian Scherer, Cassidian's chief
sales officer, said on Wednesday.
"If anything it should result in a simplification of what we
do and not add complexity by adding other activities. We're not
going on a buying spree," he told reporters at a briefing on
Wednesday at the sidelines of a defence conference in London.
EADS's strategy chief Marwan Lahoud had said on Tuesday that
there could be both disposals and acquisitions as part of the
move to a single defence-space division.
Scherer declined to specify which activities might be sold,
but said Cassidian's main core business was military aerospace
and that units such as cyber security, which had potential for
growth, were key to the business.
"Cassidian does everything from small radar modules all the
way up to fighter airplanes and large border control projects,
we have thousands of products," he said.
"We just want to be more effective on the export market, we
want to be able to integrate some very adjacent business
segments that we have."