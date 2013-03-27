AMSTERDAM, March 27 European aerospace group
EADS pledged to prevent a planned share buyback
penalising future growth, capital spending or dividends as
shareholders prepared to vote on Wednesday on proposals to
repurchase up to 15 percent of the stock.
In speeches to a special shareholder meeting, the Airbus
parent company left open its options on how to implement the
scheme, whose potential value has risen sharply since it was
first announced to more than 5 billion euros ($6.43 billion) at
current prices.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said the operation would support
higher earnings per share but that market conditions would
determine exactly how EADS went ahead.
He said improved operating performance was likely to
continue "for some time" and told investors that changes in the
company's structure would not make EADS a takeover target.