AMSTERDAM, March 27 EADS shareholders
backed sweeping corporate changes and a partially new board on
Wednesday, abandoning a Franco-German control pact in favour of
rules that its leaders hailed as "emancipation" from political
interference.
Shareholders in the Airbus parent also approved a maximum
buyback of 15 percent of shares, worth 5.1 billion euros ($6.56
billion) at current prices, but Chief Executive Tom Enders
hinted he would not make use of the entire allocation following
recent gains.
"Good luck to you, Tom, you are in the driver's seat - not
an easy task, but so far so good," outgoing chairman Arnaud
Lagardere told Enders from the platform after shareholders
backed the biggest shake-up since EADS was founded in 2000.